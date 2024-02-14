If Armenia Does Not Bring Its Legislation Into Order, There Will Be No Peace Treaty - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Our Army has demonstrated its strength not in exercises, not in parades, but on the battlefield. Armenia and those supporting it militarily should understand that nothing can stop us, President Ilham Aliyev said in his swearing-in ceremony, Trend reports.

“If territorial claims against us are not abandoned, if Armenia does not bring its legislation into order, of course, there will be no peace treaty,” the head of state added.