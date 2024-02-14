If Armenia Does Not Bring Its Legislation Into Order, There Will Be No Peace Treaty - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Our Army has
demonstrated its strength not in exercises, not in parades, but on
the battlefield. Armenia and those supporting it militarily should
understand that nothing can stop us, President Ilham Aliyev said in
his swearing-in ceremony, Trend reports.
“If territorial claims against us are not abandoned, if Armenia
does not bring its legislation into order, of course, there will be
no peace treaty,” the head of state added.
MENAFN14022024000187011040ID1107851720
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.