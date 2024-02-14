Why Isn't J & K Tapping Into Its Wind Energy Potential?

To explore the possibilities of generating electricity from wind in India, we need to take a look at the history.

It dates back to 1952 when a distinguished power engineer Manikal S Thacker (1908-1998) initiated a wind power project at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). Mr Thacker was not only a distinguished power engineer but also served as the Director General of CSIR. He was later appointed as the Secretary to Govt of India's Ministry of Scientific Affairs and Culture from 1957 to 1962. From 1962 to 1967, Manikal S Thacker was appointed as a member of the Planning Commission as well. Under his guidance, the

CSIR established a Wind Power Sub-Committee under P. Nilakantan, which was assigned the task of investigating the available resources that could be practically utilised, along with researching the economic possibilities of wind energy in collaboration with the Indian Meteorological Department. The Sub Committee scientifically reviewed available data on surface winds in India, their velocity duration, and began detailed surveys at various potential sites. The committee successfully developed and tested large wood-and-bamboo windmills.

This was the time when Solar Power was also explored in India as the same came up for discussion and deliberation in the third five year plan ( 1961-1966). However, solar power generation got a huge boost in India as compared to wind energy.



In 1960, the CSIR established a Wind Power Division as part of the new National Aeronautical Laboratory (NAL) in Bangalore, which was founded that year.

From the 1960s into the 1980s, the NAL and other groups continued to carry out wind velocity surveys and develop improved estimates of India's wind energy capacity. Large-scale development of wind power began in 1985 with the first wind project in Veraval, Gujarat, in the form of a 40-kW Dutch machine (make Polenko) connected to the grid. The project, an initiative of Dr. K S Rao, the then Director of Gujarat Energy Development Agency-GEDA

was a joint venture between GEDA and J K Synthetics Ltd. Though the performance of this machine was quite poor, it established the technical viability of operating wind turbines in the grid-connected mode in India.



Subsequently, the Government of India planned several demonstration wind farms in the coastal regions of the country and simultaneously launched a massive programme to identify sites suitable for wind projects. In 1986, demonstration

wind farms

were set up in the coastal areas of Ratnagiri Maharashtra, Okha in Gujarat and Trunilveli

in Tamil Nadu with 55

kW Vestas wind turbines. These demonstration projects were supported by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).



The demonstration projects set up in 1985–86 established beyond doubt, both the technical and economic viability of the wind energy projects, while the wind-mapping programme resulted in the identification of many sites suitable for wind power projects. Wind power accounts for nearly 10% of India's total installed utility power generation capacity and generated 71.814

TWH (Terawatts Hour)

in the fiscal year 2022–23, which is nearly 4.43% of total electricity generation.

Wind Energy Potential in J&K



As per the draft

Wind Power Policy of J&K which was prepared by the Department of Science and Technology in 2023, wind is a favorable source of energy.

According to the draft policy, J&K has an installable wind energy potential of 5311 MW at 50m height and 5685 MW at 80m height. The power generation depends on the height of the turbines . The higher the height the more is the wind.



In 2012, the then Government headed by Omar Abdullah had announced the project to set up a wind power plant in Bidda area of Reasi but the said project was never taken up.



The Chennai based National Institute of Wind Energy (NIWE)

had started a survey in Jammu and Kashmir in 2012

to ascertain wind energy potential.

Some Wind Masts were installed at various locations in Jammu & Kashmir by NIWE to get the details of wind energy potential. Wind masts are tower-like objects used to monitor wind speed and directions at a good height above the ground.

One site around Resai at Bidda village was found feasible in the Jammu region. It was estimated that 8 to 10 megawatts of electricity would be generated from the wind power in Bidda Reasi. The J&K Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA) was to set up a 6 MW Wind Power Project on pilot basis under the Wind Demonstration Scheme of Govt of India. The land was also identified but till date even this pilot project didn't come up due to unknown reasons.



In fact,

during the Assembly Session in 2017, on the floor of the house, the Government had stated that work on the Wind Energy Project at Bidda would begin during the 2017-18 financial year at a cost of Rs 46 crore. It was also mentioned that JAKEDA had made all the arrangements to exploit the available potential with the financial support from the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) but till date that work was never taken up.

Conclusion



Wind Power is one of the oldest energy sources used by humans. Today, it is the

most established and efficient renewable energy resource.



Recently I found huge wind parks set up in the Bijapur area of Karnataka. Infact, I had reported this in our weekly Inkishaf as well. You can find it here:



J&K has vast meadows and mountains where there is sufficient wind all through the year and these areas can be explored to set up wind power parks. At a time when the Govt talks about investments in J & K, I

would suggest that people who have invested in the Wind Energy sector in Gujarat or Tamil Nadu must be asked to come to J&K as well and collaborate with the local businessmen so that wind energy is utilised in Jammu & Kashmir as well.



