Bla's Youth To Represent India In World Taekwondo President's Cup & Fajr Cup 2024 In Iran

Baramulla, Feb 13 (KNO): While the youth from Jammu and Kashmir outshining the youngsters from other states, an athlete from north Kashmir's Baramulla district is all set to represent India in the World Taekwondo President's Cup Asian Region and Fajr Cup 2024.

The event commenced on Monday in Tehran, Iran and is scheduled to conclude on February 21, 2024.

As per the news agency-Kashmir News Observer (KNO), after an impressive performance in the World Taekwondo Octagon Diamond G4 Olympic Ranking event in South Korea, where Danish finished among the top eight, he has been training rigorously for the upcoming events.

Danish 26, hailing from Gulshanabad, Baramulla has been involved in the sport since 2013.

These events hold great significance for Danish, who is sponsored by Fit and Fly premium fitness gym, as they serve as a platform to accumulate crucial points and enhance his chances of qualifying for the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris in July-August.

Fit and Fly premium fitness gym, founded by Actor/Fitness Enthusiast Argaaz Ibrahim, has sponsored him for these Olympic ranking events.

In 2022, Danish became the first Taekwondo player from Jammu and Kashmir to be appointed as an Ambassador for India's Fit India Movement.

Currently eyeing participation in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Danish made his national debut at the 2nd India Open International Olympic Ranking Taekwondo Championship.

Recognized by the J&K Taekwondo Association, Danish attended the inaugural Olympic-level camp under the guidance of renowned coach Paul Green from Great Britain.

Danish has secured numerous national and international medals, including two silver medals at the 2016 Tokey Memorial and Mahaveer National Taekwondo Championships.

Notably, he represented the Indian Taekwondo Team in the Men's 58 weight division at the Israel Open G2 Olympic ranking Taekwondo event in Ramla, facing competitors from around 30 nations in this official International Olympic ranking G2 Championship organized by the Israel Taekwondo Federation.

While talking to KNO, Danish said Kashmir atheletes should only work hard and should not give up at any cost to achieve their goals-(KNO)