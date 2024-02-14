10 Barrel Brewing Launches Pub Ice: A Refreshing Twist On ‘Cheap Fun’

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEND, Ore., Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10 Barrel Brewing Co. (“10 Barrel Brewing Co.” or“10 Barrel”), an award-winning mainstay in the craft brewing industry and subsidiary of Tilray Brands, (“Tilray”) (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), is thrilled to announce the release of its newest beverage, Pub Ice . Expanding the 'Cheap Fun' mission that's made Pub Beer a fan-favorite, Pub Ice reinvents a classic flavored hard beverage with a new caliber of quality and an unprecedented standard for enjoyment.

Already beloved by 10 Barrel's core community, no one's done Ice quite like 10 Barrel. Unlike its competitors, Pub Ice is made with real fruit juice and no artificial flavors, offering a natural taste that sets it apart from anything else on the shelf. Not only does it provide sensational flavor, Pub Ice also boasts 15% fewer calories and 20% fewer carbs than its leading competitor. And even better-it's also a few bucks cheaper.





"We're thrilled to introduce Pub Ice to the world," said Brian Hughes, Marketing Director at 10 Barrel Brewing. "It's a drink that embodies the 'Cheap Fun' culture so many fans know and love, appreciable both as a delicious, thirst-quenching refreshment, and as a reminder to not take ourselves too seriously. It's the perfect drink to add even more fun to any gathering or celebration."

More than just a great-tasting beverage, Pub Ice maintains the Pub Beer ethos of 'Cheap Fun'. Pub Ice comes in three delicious flavors-Original, Screwdriver, and Fruit Punch-which are now on shelves at fine retailers across the country. Available in 12oz bottle 6-packs, 12oz bottle 12-packs (Variety Pack) and 12oz can 12-packs (Variety Pack), Pub Ice offers a 'Cheap Fun' option for those looking to enjoy quality, natural beverages without breaking the bank. Coming in at a cool 4.5% ABV, it's an easy, all-day drinker that's dually fit for the après and summertime soirees.

Look out for Pub Ice in stores now, and available for purchase soon directly from the 10 Barrel website. For more information, visit 10 Barrel Brewing . 21+ only. Always enjoy responsibly.

About 10 Barrel Brewing

10 Barrel Brewing was born out of the adventurous spirit of three friends who shared a love for beer and recreating outdoors. Based in Bend, Oregon, 10 Barrel Brewing's award-winning brew team is known for innovating high-quality craft beers while staying true to the brand's original mission statement-"Drink Beer Outside." The brewery embraces the“Optimistic Renegade” attitude, pushing boundaries and challenging conventions in the craft beer space.

For further information about 10 Barrel Brewing Co. please visit and follow @10barrelbrewing on Instagram.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering a worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Tilray's mission is to be the most responsible, trusted, and market-leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray's unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we open a world of well-being, visit and follow @tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together,“forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the“safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“forecast,”“future,”“should,”“could,”“enable,”“potential,”“contemplate,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“plan,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“project,”“will,”“would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information:

10 Barrel Brewing Co. Media:

Mike Misselwitz, ...

Tilray Brands Media: Berrin Noorata, ...

Tilray Brands Investors: Raphael Gross, (203) 682-8253, ...

