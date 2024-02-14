Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 “, The global non-alcoholic beverage market size reached US$ 928.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,400.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during 2024-2032..

A non-alcoholic beverage refers to any drink that does not contain alcohol or contains only a minimal amount of alcohol, typically less than 0.5% alcohol by volume (ABV). It is designed to be consumed without inducing any significant intoxicating effects. It also offers several options for individuals who abstain from alcohol for various reasons, including personal preferences, health concerns, cultural or religious beliefs, or the need to avoid alcohol due to certain medications or medical conditions.

In addition, it is available in numerous forms, catering to diverse tastes and preferences. Some commonly known non-alcoholic beverages include soft drinks, carbonated beverages, fruit juices, smoothies, herbal teas, coffee, tea, infused water, energy drinks, sports drinks, and mocktails. It is often formulated to deliver refreshing, flavorful, and hydrating experiences, providing alternatives to alcoholic beverages without compromising taste. It is enriched with natural ingredients, essential vitamins, and minerals, aiming to offer nutritional benefits to consumers. Additionally, it provides alternatives for social situations where individuals may not wish to consume alcohol, ensuring inclusivity and diversity in social gatherings. Currently, non-alcoholic beverage is widely available in supermarkets, restaurants, and cafes due to the increasing interest and recognition of the importance of offering non-alcoholic options to cater to a broader customer base.



Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market Trends and Drivers:

The non-alcoholic beverage market is primarily driven by shifting consumer preferences toward non-alcoholic alternatives and refreshing and flavorful beverages without the effects of alcohol. In addition, individuals are becoming more conscious of their sugar intake and the potential adverse effects of excessive alcohol consumption. As a result, there is a growing demand for beverages that offer lower sugar content, natural ingredients, and functional benefits such as hydration, energy-boosting, or vitamin-enhanced properties. Moreover, the increasing popularity of social media and the power of digital marketing with influencers and online platforms expanding the visibility and reach of non-alcoholic beverages, making it easier for consumers to discover new products and brands, represents another major growth-inducing factor. This has led to rising sproduct innovation and differentiation as companies strive to capture the attention of consumers through unique flavors, eye-catching packaging, and engaging marketing campaigns propelling market growth. Besides this, the growing middle-class population and rising disposable incomes led more individuals to explore numerous beverage choices, resulting in the escalating demand for premium non-alcoholic beverages, including artisanal sodas, gourmet teas, flavored water, and innovative non-alcoholic cocktails. Along with this, the shift toward a more sustainable and environmentally conscious lifestyle is influencing the non-alcoholic beverage market.



Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Product Type Insights:





Carbonated Soft Drinks

Juices

Bottled Water

Sports and Energy Drinks

RTD Tea and Coffee Others

Packaging Type Insights:





Bottles

Cans

Cartons Others

Distribution Channel Insights:



Retail

Food Service

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Stores Others

Regional Insights:





North America



United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia



Indonesia

Others

Europe



Germany



France



United Kingdom



Italy



Spain



Russia

Others

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Others Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



Arizona Beverage Company

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Danone S.A., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Nestlé S.A., Parle Agro Pvt. Ltd.

PepsiCo Inc.

Primo Water Corporation

Red Bull GmbH

Suja Life LLC

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited The Coca-Cola Company.

