Robotics Integrator Robotlab Brings Growing Robotics Franchising Network To Florida Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) RobotLAB , the premier robotics integrator that has delivered impactful business innovations and solutions for more than 15 years, has proudly welcomed its first robotics integration franchise partners in Florida.

Felipe and Nidia Alvarez, husband-and-wife entrepreneurs from South Florida, have acquired exclusive RobotLAB franchising rights to the entire Fort Lauderdale territory, which encompasses more than 33,000 businesses and nearly 1.5 million residents.

Launched in 2023 to meet the growing demand for AI and robotics business solutions, RobotLAB's first-of-its-kind robotics franchising program will increase access to automation and operational efficiency solutions like cleaning, delivery and customer service robots throughout Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood and Aventura, Florida, allowing businesses of all sizes to implement cost-saving robot technologies.

In addition to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, RobotLAB has signed nearly 30 franchise territories that span major metropolitan areas in Texas, North Carolina and New Jersey. More than 20 additional territories are currently in final contract stages.

Elad Inbar, founder and CEO of RobotLAB, says:“High turnover rates and employment gaps are unfortunate realities of the hospitality sector, which is critical to the Fort Lauderdale economy, but with robotics integration, many labor vacancies can be filled seamlessly – improving business operations and the guest experience.

