‘Going Poly’: The Different Shades Of Love

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) The documentary 'Going Poly' explores the intricacies of polyamorous relationships, as it delves into the lives of individuals from Mumbai and Kolkata, touching upon the themes of love, loyalty, and societal acceptance.

The documentary features intimate interviews and candid moments, as it navigates through the complexities of polyamory, addressing issues such as jealousy, morality, and inheritance.

The documentary is available to stream on DocuBay, a platform which aims to provide viewers with a deeper understanding of polyamory, a topic often vetoed in a predominantly monogamous society.

Girish Dwibhashyam, COO of DocuBay, said:“Polyamorous relationships are a phenomenon in India, but surprisingly we found hardly any movie or documentary made on the topic. The taboo surrounding this topic intrigued us, prompting us to explore it further, for our viewers.”

The film, produced by VICE Studios, offers viewers a glimpse into the lives of polyamorous individuals from diverse backgrounds and age groups.

“We conducted extensive research to understand the nuances of polyamorous relationships and their significance,” explained Anil Chaudhary, Director of VICE India.“Our goal was to present a balanced portrayal of polyamory, free from bias or judgement.”

The documentary also examines the role of consent in polyamorous relationships. With numerous challenges faced while researching and filming, the platform hopes that the film contributes to the ongoing conversation about love, relationships, and societal acceptance of non-traditional partnerships.

