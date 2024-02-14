               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
The World's Coral Reefs Are Bigger Than We Thought But It Took Satellites, Snorkels And Machine Learning To See Them


2/14/2024 12:04:56 AM
Author: Mitchell Lyons

(MENAFN- The Conversation) The world's coral reefs are close to 25% larger than we thought. By using satellite images, machine learning and on-ground knowledge from a global network of people living and working on coral reefs, we found an extra 64,000 square kilometres of coral reefs – an area the size of Ireland.
The Conversation

