The World's Coral Reefs Are Bigger Than We Thought But It Took Satellites, Snorkels And Machine Learning To See Them

Author: Mitchell Lyons

( MENAFN - The Conversation) The world's coral reefs are close to 25% larger than we thought. By using satellite images, machine learning and on-ground knowledge from a global network of people living and working on coral reefs, we found an extra 64,000 square kilometres of coral reefs – an area the size of Ireland.

