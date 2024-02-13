Trolleybus Damaged In Kherson City Center As Result Of Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military struck several times in different districts of Kherson, and a trolleybus was damaged in the city center as a result of shelling, without any casualties.

The head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"The enemy struck several times in different districts of Kherson! Russian occupation forces continue to terrorize the civilian population!" Mrochko wrote.

As noted, a trolleybus was damaged in the central part of the city as a result of another shelling from the temporarily occupied left bank.

Two wounded in 33 shelling attacks onregion in past day

It is emphasized that none of the passengers and employees of the Khersonelectrotrans utility were injured.

Mrochko urges citizens to take care of themselves and stay in safe places.

As Ukrinform reported, the Russian military shelled residential areas of Kherson, a 60-year-old local resident was injured.