AI To Be Introduced In Sri Lankan Schools As Pilot Project

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is to be introduced in Sri Lankan schools as a pilot project, the Government announced.

Cabinet Spokesman Bandula Gunawardena said that the introduction of courses on artificial intelligence in the education system was approved by the Cabinet in 2023.

It was decided that the proposed courses be in accordance with the recommendations made by a task force appointed for the formation of a national strategy and plan related to artificial intelligence.

As a part of the strategic plan, a pilot project has been designed to introduce artificial intelligence courses in schools.

The Cabinet spokesman said the Cabinet of Ministers have now approved the proposal presented by President Ranil Wickremesinghe in his capacity as the as Minister of Technology and Susil Premajayantha as the Minister of Education to implement the pilot project with the support of Microsoft.

The pilot project will look to revise the international syllabus currently implemented by the Microsoft institute based on the recommendations of the National Institute of Educational

and commence the proposed pilot projects from grade 8 in schools where the necessary basic human resources are available.

It has also bee decided to digitalize schools selected for the pilot project under the facilities provided by Microsoft.

The Government has also decided to train 100 Information and Communication Technology subject teachers as trainers by the Microsoft. (Colombo Gazette)