NCR Loses on Amex Connection

NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) shares ditched some ground Tuesday. The company, a leader in expanding financial access for financial institutions, retailers and consumers, today announced that American Express (NYSE:AXP) has selected Atleos' Allpoint ATM Network to expand surcharge-free access in the United States to its Business and Consumer Checking customers later this year.

By leveraging the Allpoint network, American Express will enable its Business and Consumer Checking customers to access more than 40,000 surcharge-free ATMs in the U.S. located in trusted retail locations where they live, work, shop and travel. The American Express brand will be featured prominently during each ATM transaction, providing American Express customers with assurance they will receive the service they expect.

The Allpoint Network is the world's largest independently owned retail ATM network.

“Our network powers digital banking leaders such as American Express with the physical endpoints their customers expect and demand,” explained Diego Navarrete, executive vice president, Global Sales for Atleos.“We look forward to serving more digitally native customers at our Allpoint ATMs.”

Atleos boasts a status as a leader in expanding financial access by shifting transactions to the self-service channel and enabling financial institutions and retailers to leverage its ATM network – the largest independently-owned network in the world.

NATL shares shed 40 cents, or 1.7%, to $23.17, while those for AXP slipped $3.85, or 1.8%, to $208.38.









