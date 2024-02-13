Amerifreight Announces Exclusive Auto Shipping Discounts For Diverse Groups

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Peachtree City, Ga., February 2024: AmeriFreight, a leading brand name in the American automotive transportation industry, proudly announces a comprehensive list of exclusive discounts for various groups of individuals. Committed to providing excellent services, as well as cutting down on auto shipping costs, AmeriFreight aims to make auto shipping more accessible and affordable for the following categories:



Military Personnel - AmeriFreight honors the dedication and sacrifice of our military members by offering special discounts on car shipping services.



First Responders - Recognizing the heroic efforts of first responders, AmeriFreight extends gratitude by providing exclusive discounts for those on the front lines.



Medical Personnel - In appreciation of the tireless efforts of medical professionals, AmeriFreight introduces discounts for those in the healthcare sector.



Students - Acknowledging the financial challenges students often face, they are always on a budget, and as for auto transport budgeting, students can always check out the car shipping cost calculator for free. AmeriFreight introduces student discounts to make car shipping more affordable for the academic community.



Senior Citizens - AmeriFreight values the wisdom and experience of our senior citizens and offers them exclusive discounts on car shipping services.



Early Bird Discount - Planning ahead has its perks! AmeriFreight introduces an Early Bird Discount for customers who schedule their car shipments in advance.



Return Customer Discount - Loyalty matters. AmeriFreight expresses gratitude to returning customers by offering special discounts on their subsequent car shipping services.



Customers with Multiple Vehicles - AmeriFreight understands the unique needs of customers with multiple vehicles. To make shipping more cost-effective, special discounts are available for those shipping more than one vehicle.



This program is in line with AmeriFreight's commitment to ensuring a seamless and affordable car shipping experience for a diverse range of individuals. The company also is well aware of the auto shipping costs that affect these groups, and by offering these exclusive discounts, AmeriFreight aims to support and give back to those who serve our communities and make a positive impact on people's lives.



For more information, you can visit their website and find out more about their decades of experience in the industry. You can also use the car shipping cost calculator they have for free at





About AmeriFreight



AmeriFreight is a proud American brand name that stands for quality auto transport service at an affordable price and is trusted in the automotive shipping industry, specializing in providing reliable and cost-effective vehicle transportation services. With a commitment to excellence, transparency, and customer satisfaction, AmeriFreight has established itself as a leader in the field, earning the prestigious A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).









Contact:

Phone: (770) 486-1010

Email: ...

Address: 401 Westpark Court Peachtree City, GA 30269



Company :-AmeriFreight

User :- Frankie Bradley

Email :...

Phone :-7704861010

Url :-