UPDATE -- Remitly To Report Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Financial Results On Wednesday, February 21, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEATTLE, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) (“Remitly”), a trusted provider of digital financial services that transcend borders, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. Management will host a conference call and live webcast to present the Company's financial results and answer questions from the financial analyst community at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same evening. Conference call and webcast information can be found below.



Remitly Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast Information:

When: Wednesday, February 21st, 2024

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Toll Free Dial-in: To access the call, please use the following link: Remitly 4Q 2023 Earnings Call . After registering, an email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique conference call access code required to join the live call. To ensure you are connected prior to the beginning of the call, the Company suggests registering a minimum of 10 minutes before the start of the call.

Live Webcast and Replay: A live webcast and replay of the call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at . For those not planning to ask a question of management, the Company recommends listening via the webcast.

About Remitly

Remitly is a trusted provider of digital financial services that transcend borders. Remitly helps customers across the globe send money home in a safe, reliable and transparent manner. Its digitally native, cross-border remittance app eliminates the long wait times, complexities and fees typical of traditional remittance processes. Building on its strong foundation, Remitly is expanding its suite of products to further its vision and transform lives around the world.



Investor Relations Contact:

Stephen Shulstein

Vice President of Investor Relations

...

Media Contact:

Kendall Sadler

Director of Communications

...

SOURCE Remitly Global, Inc.