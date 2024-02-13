Female Leaders Endorse Rusty Hicks For State Assembly (AD-2)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

These iconic female leaders join other state and local leaders in their endorsement of Rusty Hicks.

- U.S. Senator Laphonza ButlerARCATA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Female leaders from across California announce support for Rusty Hicks for State Assembly (AD-2). This support reinforces Hicks' commitment to championing workers rights and access to quality healthcare for all.“I'm proud to join strong female leaders in supporting Rusty Hicks for State Assembly because I know he's the real deal who follows through on his promises and delivers when it counts,” said Senator María Elena Durazo.“Whether standing up for a woman's right to make her own healthcare decisions or for equal pay in the job, Rusty has always been a strong ally and advocate. I look forward to working with him in the State Legislature to build on the progress we have made for working families and continue to advance for equal rights and pay for all.”"I am proud to endorse Rusty Hicks for State Assembly. Throughout his career, Rusty has demonstrated a steadfast dedication to fair wages, safe working conditions, and a dignified livelihood for all workers,” said Dolores Huerta, local labor leader and civil rights activist.“I am confident that Rusty Hicks will bring bold leadership to the State Assembly, championing the rights and well-being of working families, ensuring their voices are heard and respected in the halls of the State Assembly.”“I've worked alongside Rusty Hicks in some of the biggest fights for working people - raising wages, securing paid sick leave, expanding healthcare and creating good jobs,” said U.S. Senator Laphonza Butler.“He's always found a way to bring people together to get things done and improve the lives of workers and their families. Rusty has the values, integrity and skills to represent the North Coast's rural communities in Sacramento. I'm proud to endorse Rusty Hicks for State Assembly.”"I proudly represented the North Coast in the State Assembly and I know what it takes to represent the rural communities from Smith River to Santa Rosa. After personally getting to know Rusty Hicks and his work over the last couple of years, I know he's the right candidate for the job,” said former Assemblymember Patty Berg, who represented the North Coast in the California State Assembly for six years. "Rusty has the right working-class values and skills to deliver on the issues that matter most to the North Coast - especially those issues impacting our seniors. I'm proud to endorse Rusty Hicks as our next State Assemblymember."Rusty Hicks is a labor leader and organizer, classroom educator and military veteran with a proven track record of delivering real results for real people. At 14-years old, Rusty attended his father's graduation when he earned a high school diploma while incarcerated. Nearly 30 years later, Rusty serves as an Associate Professor at College of the Redwoods and teaches American Government to incarcerated students at Pelican Bay State Prison. This work informs Rusty's belief in the power of a second chance and a quality education for all.These iconic female leaders join other state and local leaders in their endorsement of Hicks, including:Natalie Arroyo, Humboldt County SupervisorBonnie Neely, Humboldt County Supervisor (Ret.)Julie Fulkerson, Humboldt County Supervisor (Ret.)Meredith Matthews, Arcata MayorDebra Garnes, Rio Dell MayorSarah Schaefer, Arcata MayorStacy Atkins-Salazar, Arcata CouncilmemberAlex Stillman, Arcata Vice MayorPeggy Smart, Ukiah School Board Member (Ret.)Susan Savage, Mendocino Coast Health Care District Board MemberElizabeth Murguia, Library AdvocateFiona Ma, State TreasurerSally Lieber, State Board of Equalization MemberJane Harman, Congressmember (ret.)Toni Atkins, State Senate Pro TemporeMaria Elena Durazo, State SenatorHannah-Beth Jackson, State Senator (ret.)Dawn Addis, State AssemblymemberTina McKinnor, State AssemblymemberLiz Ortega, State AssemblymemberEsmeralda Soria, State Assemblymember

Rusty Hicks' Story