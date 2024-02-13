Life Coach And Author Vanessa Smith Launches Neurotrance Yoga App For Self-Care And Personal Growth This Valentine's Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned life coach and author, Vanessa Smith, has recently launched the NeuroTrance Yoga app , a revolutionary mind, body, soul, and life coaching app. With the app, users can create a free account and gain instant access to Smith's audiobook, "Sexy Magnetic You," as well as a free masterclass titled "Be the Diamond." This launch comes just in time for Valentine's Day, a holiday traditionally dedicated to celebrating love, but with a unique twist that promotes self-care and personal growth.

The NeuroTrance Yoga app is designed to help individuals achieve a state of balance and harmony in their lives. Through a combination of yoga, meditation, and life coaching techniques, users can tap into their inner strength and unlock their full potential. The app also offers personalized coaching sessions with Smith, allowing users to receive guidance and support on their journey towards self-discovery and personal growth.

"I am thrilled to launch the NeuroTrance Yoga app and share my knowledge and expertise with a wider audience," says Smith. "Valentine's Day is often associated with romantic love, but I believe it's also the perfect time to focus on self-love and personal growth. With this app, I hope to empower individuals to become the best version of themselves and live a fulfilling life."

The launch of the NeuroTrance Yoga app is a significant milestone for Smith, who has been helping individuals transform their lives for over a decade. Her book, "Sexy Magnetic You," has received rave reviews for its practical and empowering approach to self-improvement. With the app, Smith aims to reach a larger audience and make her life-changing teachings accessible to all.

The NeuroTrance Yoga app is now available for download on both iOS and Android devices. Users can create a free account and start their journey towards self-discovery and personal growth this Valentine's Day. For more information, visit the app's website or follow Vanessa Smith on social media for updates and inspiration.

