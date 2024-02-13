Farmtogether Unveils New Website

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FarmTogether launches new website as part of its strategic rebrand, showcasing a refreshed visual identity that embodies the firm's evolution.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FarmTogether , a farmland investment manager with more than $185 million in assets under management, unveils its refreshed brand today to reflect the firm's continued expansion into the $3.3 trillion farmland market. FarmTogether's strategic rebranding introduces a sleek, sophisticated look meticulously designed to highlight the firm's evolution and long-term focus on natural assets.

Central to the rebrand is the redesign of the FarmTogether website, where a new color palette and new fonts seamlessly integrate to align with the preferences of FarmTogether's evolving client base, spanning individual investors, family offices, financial advisors, and institutional investors who seek a balance between tradition and innovation in their investment decisions.

"The firm has grown and evolved substantially since our first deal launched back in 2019. Core to this growth was the expansion of our investment solutions, aimed at increasing farmland's widespread adoption and accessibility amongst multiple groups of investors," said Sara Wensley, FarmTogether Director of Growth & Marketing. "Our rebranding was an important and exciting step towards ensuring that we are meeting the needs and expectations of our growing investor base."

Moving away from the modern, vibrant colors used previously, FarmTogether conducted a comprehensive overhaul of its color palette, now embracing simple, yet bold natural tones, like green and blue. The decision to focus on earth tones signifies the essence of FarmTogether's portfolio; the deep greens used in the logo and across the site mirror the firm's deep expertise in permanent cropland,

spanning apple orchards, wine grape vineyards, and citrus groves. The addition of orange in FarmTogether's logo, a variation of the brand's original yellow, represents the sun while reflecting the firm's evolution. Simultaneously, the sand-colored background and blue accents across the site intentionally emulate natural resources.

The visual transformation extends to FarmTogether's font selection, where Barlow Condensed and PT Serif blend to represent FarmTogether's unique approach to investing. Barlow Condensed brings a modern feel reflective of the firm's creative capital solutions, while PT Serif imparts stability and familiarity, a nod to the firm's disciplined investment philosophy and boots-on-the-ground core.



About FarmTogether

FarmTogether is a farmland investment manager offering specialized and innovative investment solutions to individual and institutional investors seeking farmland, a historically attractive asset that can help investors diversify their portfolios and optimize returns. FarmTogether's offerings are curated by an expert team with experience at leading institutional farmland and asset management firms, demonstrated by $1+ of collective capital deployed. FarmTogether investors can access farmland through crowdfunded farmland offerings, sole ownership bespoke offerings, tenancy in common offerings, and their Sustainable Farmland Fund.

