The Steinberg Law Group - Mesothelioma Options Help Center Of North Dakota - Mesothelioma & Asbestos Lung Cancer Lawyers

MANDAN, NORTH DAKOTA, USA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Our Mesothelioma Options Help Center of North Dakota is dedicated to providing top quality legal and medical assistance to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos -related lung cancer . Anyone wishing to discuss their legal and/or medical options should call (888) 891-2200 to speak directly with an attorney from the Steinberg Law Group.The Steinberg Law Group has decades of experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, the Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps win the best possible financial compensation for clients.Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2024 were exposed decades ago.Although North Dakota has no known naturally-occurring asbestos deposits, the state's mesothelioma death rate is above the national average. North Dakota residents who worked in power plants and oil refineries are at an increased risk of developing an asbestos-related cancer. North Dakotans may have also been exposed to asbestos at multiple processing plants around the state (in cities such as Center, Minot & Stanton) that processed thousands of tons of asbestos-contaminated vermiculite from the notorious mine in Libby, Montana. Since many North Dakota buildings and structures were built in the twentieth century using asbestos materials, it is critical that any renovations and/or demolitions be conducted by licensed asbestos abatement professionals.Known jobsites, companies and locations with asbestos exposure in North Dakota include, but are not limited to, Coyote Power Station, Leland Olds Generating Station, Stanton Power Plant, Heskett Station, Mandan Powerhouse, Grand Forks Powerhouse, Center Power Plant, Milton R. Young Station, Garrison Dam, Basin Electric Power Cooperative, Hughes Electric Company, Montana-Dakota Utilities Company, Otter Tail Power Company, Wellsboro Electric Company, Minnkota Power Cooperative, Inc., North Dakota Milling Company, Red River Power Company, Rogers Brothers, Square Butte Electric Company, Ang Coal Gasification Company, BNSF Railway Company, Consumers Power Company, Greenberg Roofing & Sheet Metal Company, M&L Industrial, Inc., United Power Association, A. H. Bennett Company, Building Sprinkler Company, Inc., Northern States Power Company, Pillsbury Company, Dakota Hospital, Boiler Plant State Hospital, Jamestown State Hospital, St. John's Hospital, F-M Insulation, Minnesota Northern Power Company, American Oil Refinery, Truex Traer Coal Company, Minot Light and Telephone Company, Robinson Insulation Plant, Amoco Chemical Company, Amoco Oil Company, Fargo Foundry & Steel Manufacturing, Leeby Victor H. Company, North Dakota Agricultural College, North Dakota State Industrial School, North Dakota State University, University of North Dakota, Twining School, West Acres, Mandan Oil, Sornsin Company, Standard Oil Company, Grand Forks Gas and Electric Company, Northern Pacific Railway Company, Minot Landfill, W.R. Grace & Company, Zonolite Company, Jamestown Plumbing, Heating & A/C, Inc., Lignite Combustion Engineering Company, Minutemen Missile Site, Langdon Missile Sites, Minot Air Force Base and Grand Forks Air Force Base.For the best possible medical treatment for mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 so a member of The Steinberg Law Group can determine which hospital/doctor in our network is most convenient for you.States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Oregon, Washington, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut, Florida, Texas and California. For more information about mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 or visit now.

