(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chain Restaurants in the US - Industry Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The industry swallowed economic catastrophe, surging recovery and record inflation in the past few years. Before the pandemic, restauranteurs increasingly benefited from economies of scale. Meanwhile, as per capita disposable income increased and unemployment reached record lows, consumers spent more, giving rise to more lavish spending on food away from home, especially on more expensive sit-down meals.
However, the pandemic's severe detriment to the overall food service sector, even including 2021's aggressive recovery, mitigated long-run growth. From 2018 to 2022, chain restaurant revenue expanded at a 1.5% CAGR to $57.1 billion, finishing with a 2.5% increase in 2023, where profit lowered to 4.7%.
The industry consists of chain and franchised restaurants of five or more establishments that provide food services to patrons that order, are served while seated (i.e. wait service) and pay after eating. These establishments may provide this type of food service to patrons in combination with alcoholic and other beverages.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Key Topics Covered:
About This Industry
Industry Definition Main Activities Similar Industries Additional Resources
Industry at a Glance
Industry Performance
Executive Summary Key External Drivers Current Performance Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle
Products & Markets
Supply Chain Products & Services Demand Determinants Major Markets International Trade Business Locations
Competitive Landscape
Market Share Concentration Key Success Factors Cost Structure Benchmarks Basis of Competition Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization
Major Companies
Operating Conditions
Capital Intensity Technology & Systems Revenue Volatility Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance
Key Statistics
Industry Data Annual Change Key Ratios
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN13022024004107003653ID1107847038
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.