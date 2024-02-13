(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

XRI Global Welcomes Brett Laquercia as VP, Business Development

Brett Laquercia, business developer with decades in startup language technology will lead XRI Global's growth efforts

- Daniel WilsonSILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- XRI Global is pleased to announce that Brett Laquercia has joined the company as Vice President, Business Development. The company provides linguistically comprehensive custom-datasets optimized for efficiently training neural machine translation systems and fine-tuning large language models (LLMs) for unsupported and low-resource languages. XRI Global has developed its own AI-agent and algorithm capable of learning any language using existing written material and spoken interaction with linguistic populations.Mr. Laquercia will be responsible for marketing, sales and strategic partnerships. The company helps humanitarian and development organizations, other NGOs, governments and commercial enterprises overcome communication barriers with long-tail language communities.XRI Global has been contracted to collect, develop and deliver machine translation for 50 languages in 2024 alone. A pace unthinkable before XRI Global's innovations were introduced.With an MBA from Columbia University and 20 years of experience building language technology companies, Mr. Laquercia is a respected figure in both language education and US government language circles. His experience includes launching and establishing a dozen language products, including the two market-leading K12 language assessments in the US.Chief Executive Daniel Wilson sees huge potential for XRI Global's unique, proprietary AI-Agent, which is capable of learning new languages.“We are so thrilled to have Brett join XRI Global. With his deep background in language technology, Brett will position us to meet our ambitious goal of eliminating the world's language barriers."“I am so gratified to be joining XRI Global,” said Mr. Laquercia.“Our work to preserve, translate and interpret long-tail languages will solve real problems here and around the globe relating to development, health, disaster-relief, safety, security, education, finance, the arts, and more."XRI Global exists to increase human flourishing through the development and deployment of language technology for low-resource languages. Our technology can quickly add a translation layer to any information source in any of the world's 7,000+ languages. Thanks to our new one-of-a-kind AI agent and LLMs, we can now build and deliver affordable machine translation for low-resource languages in a matter of months instead of a year or more. This has never been possible before.

