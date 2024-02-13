Inventionhome® Product Developers Create Flexible/Innovative Lip Gloss Beauty Tool For Mess-Free Handling And Storage

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Karen Johnson of Gilbert, AZ, along with Janet Gilliland and T Murray, are the creators of The Tu'LIP' Project, a flexible lip gloss beauty tool resembling a tulip designed to halt leaks at the cap seam on a lip gloss tube. This unique beauty tool completely solves the problem of the result of the gravitational effect when excess gloss collects on the lip gloss container flange by 'capturing' the excess gloss with an easy-to-slide beauty product that is environmentally sustainable.The holder is flexible enough to slide onto the tube of lip gloss and hug it just below the seam to seal in the gooey mess from both the top of the applicator cap and the rest of the tube. The holder is slid from the bottom up of the tube, sitting in place beneath the seam of the applicator and bottom portion of the lip gloss tube. With the Tu'LIP', women are in cosmetic control to toss their lip gloss with confidence, ultimately protecting designer purses, clothing, and skin. The device offers a simple and convenient tool for storing lip gloss without having to wipe off excess gloss or store it in a different container.“Cosmetic waste” affects 122-million U.S. consumers of lip gloss. Based on annual sales of lip gloss tubes at 3.6-billion-dollars, scientifically, there is a loss of approximately 58-million ounces of gloss because of the gravitational effect when the wand or squeezable action causes the excess, brushed-off liquid, to settle on the container's flange and leak even when the cap is re-tightened, or even if a stopper is inserted inside the lip gloss tube. The residual cosmetic becomes an enemy in a designer purse, or even on clothing, and on a consumer's hands. Frustration causes consumers to toss their gloss prematurely, wasting liquid gloss, money, and abandoning brands.Furthermore, the market for beauty products like lip gloss is incredibly vast, dynamic, and diverse, allowing manufacturers to target over 122-milion multi-generational women in the United States for their products through distribution channels like supermarkets, convenience stores, and e-commerce sites. Targeted consumers include millennials, middle-aged, and mature women that are drawn to innovative ideas and packaging designs that manufacturers are capitalizing on to stand out in a competitive marketplace. Micro-demographics of lip gloss consumers include 2.5-million beauty pageant contestants, 32,000 female television news anchors, and 6500 U.S. female singers and artists.Ultimately, aesthetics matter in the beauty and cosmetics industry. Lip gloss holders that combine leak prevention with stylish designs will inevitably hold a competitive edge in the market, and consumers are willing to invest in products made from high-quality materials that are both stylish and functional. Products like the Tu'LIP' Project innovate within these product spheres, targeting consumers with a simple, convenient, versatile, and aesthetically pleasing beauty tool.Karen, Janet, and T filed their Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and are working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to The Tu'LIP' Project. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in The Tu'LIP' Project can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling1-866-844-6512.

See how you can TOSS YOUR GLOSS WITH CONFIDENCE, with the innovative beauty tool: The Tu'LIP' Project!