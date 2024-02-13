Tahtamouni, EU Ambassador Talk Transport Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 13 (Petra) - Minister of Transport, Wissam Tahtamouni, on Tuesday discussed with Ambassador of the European Union Delegation to Jordan, Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas, ways to enhance cooperation in the transport fields.According to a statement, the meeting went over mechanisms for providing EU support to contribute to implement projects included in Jordan's Transport Sector Strategic Plan for the years 2024-2028, which was finally approved.Tahatmouni valued EU efforts in supporting and improving the Kingdom's transportation systems, stressing the importance of continuing joint cooperation in developing the sector and benefiting from the "pioneering" expertise of the bloc's member states.For his part, the envoy said Jordanian-European Business Forum, scheduled to be held next June, will discuss enhancing joint trade and investment and highlighting success stories in the sector, in addition to current active investments launched by European companies in Jordan and new investors.The diplomat noted the forum's agenda will feature renewable energy, hydrogen, clean technology, digital connectivity and transportation, and export opportunities for the Jordanian industrial sector.Chatzisavas added that this process comes within the framework of contributing to achieving one of the goals of the Kingdom's Economic Modernization Vision to attract investments worth JD30 billion by 2033.The statement noted EU's support for Jordan's transport sector plan will aim to implement commitment to reduce this industry's carbon by providing technical support for inter-city connectivity projects to provide users with multiple transportation alternatives at reasonable prices, easy access and environmentally sustainable manner.This assistance will stimulate private sector investments by enhancing regulatory framework for sustainable urban transport, e-mobility, rail transport, and improved access to more accurate weather forecasts, the statement pointed out.