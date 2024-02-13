Wanted In Russia, Estonian PM Denounces Moscow's 'Scare Tactics'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Tallinn: Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on Tuesday slammed Russian "scare tactics" following Moscow's move to declare her and several other European officials "wanted" over their alleged involvement in the destruction of Soviet-era memorials.

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, all former Soviet republics, have been removing Soviet-era memorials since they gained independence and the process has gained momentum following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Russia said it had added several people, including Kallas, to its wanted list in response to the "destruction of monuments to Soviet soldiers".

"The Russian Federation's move isn't surprising because this is their usual scare tactics," Kallas said in a statement, vowing to further support war-torn Ukraine and fight "Russian propaganda".

Estonia, along with its fellow Baltic states, has been a loyal supporter of Ukraine, campaigning for more military and financial aid to the country as the Russian invasion nears its second anniversary.

Kallas called Moscow's decision "fictitious" and an attempt to "silence Estonia".

"I won't be silent, I will continue to forcefully support Ukraine and I'll stand for strengthening European defence," she added.

All three Baltic states, now members of the European Union, have sizeable Russian minorities but their relationship with Moscow, long tense, has worsened over the Ukraine conflict.

Earlier in February, Moscow summoned diplomats from the Baltics after accusing the states of trying to "sabotage" next month's Russian presidential election.