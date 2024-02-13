Firstrade Partners With Trading Central To Provide Investors With Expanded Suite Of Investment Analysis Tools

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Popular online brokerage offers retail investors additional resources to make more informed trading decisions

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstrade , the leading online brokerage firm nearing its 40th anniversary, today announced a partnership with

Trading Central , one of the leaders in investment decision support tools and analysis. The new partnership connects Firstrade investors with Trading Central's powerful suite of tools, bringing state-of-the-art resources to the platform.

The latest integration will incorporate Trading Central's powerful solutions including:



Technical Insight® uses best practices of Technical Analysis to identify trends, patterns, and historical price changes. Clients can gain valuable insights swiftly by examining each stock's performance in just a brief moment.

Market & News (Market Buzz) enhances news interaction, utilizing AI to amalgamate updates from diverse sources and applying advanced sentiment analysis, providing traders with a comprehensive and interactive news experience, delivering in-depth market sentiment insights through Sentiment Scores, Signals, and Confidence Indexes, facilitating more informed and strategic investment decisions.

Strategy BuilderTM empowers investors to conduct research, define criteria, and apply filters to identify strategies that are well-suited for selecting investments. Now, Firstrade investors can filter through a universe of stocks using over 65 different factors, including fundamental, technical, and quantitative criteria. Calendar (Economic Insight) offers investors a streamlined view of important economic events, presented through simple charts and a personalized calendar. This enables investors to monitor, anticipate, and act on market movements efficiently.

The collaboration with Trading Central brings Firstrade clients a more user-friendly interface, transforming the investing experience into a more accessible and impactful one.

"Our integration with Trading Central enables our investors to make more informed decisions and smarter trades. These innovative solutions provide traders with more insight and clarity into trending market headlines, sharpening their trading ability and helping them be more strategic in their investment approach," said Don Montanaro, President of Firstrade. "We're committed to giving our clients the latest in financial innovation as we support them all throughout their investment journey."

"We are excited to partner with Firstrade by offering their investor base access to our award-winning analytical investment solutions. Traders are always looking for cutting-edge products that sharpen their investment skills," says Alain Pellier, CEO of Trading Central. "Firstrade clients of all levels can mature and thrive through our new partnership."

For more information on Firstrade, please visit

firstrade .

About Firstrade

At Firstrade, "Clients' Experience First" remains our guiding principle. We champion our clients with exceptional service and cutting-edge financial solutions at the lowest cost.

Established in 1985, Firstrade stands as a leading online brokerage, offering commission-free trades on stocks, ETFs, options and mutual funds, complemented by a selection of fixed income products. Alongside its diverse product line, Firstrade provides no-fee IRA retirement services and advanced tools, empowering self-directed investors to confidently navigate their financial future. Firstrade is a registered member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). For more information, visit .

About Trading Central

Trading Central has been supporting investment decisions through the world's most admired brokerage and wealth tech brands since 1999. As a one-stop shop for quality financial research, we offer a diverse analytical scope, unique fusion of AI and analyst expertise, and 24H multi-asset global coverage all rolled into beautiful user interfaces. Learn about our award-winning, embeddable research solutions:



Media Relations Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Firstrade Securities Inc.