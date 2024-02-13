JFDA Arrests Fake Steroids Promoters

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 13 (Petra) -Royal Department for Environmental Protection (RDEP) personnel, in cooperation with Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) workers, seized a "large" quantity of counterfeit and smuggled sexual stimulants of unknown origin.In a statement Tuesday, JFDA Director General, Dr. Nizar Mheidat, said suspects, who market and promote stimulants online on some social media accounts, were nabbed during a "tight" ambush.Stimulants carry various brands in different concentrations, he noted, adding that all medications are not duly JFDA-registered, non-approved for circulation and unsafe for consumption.Additionally, Mheidat added that the fake steroids were confiscated and kept in preparation for their proper destruction, noting procedures were underway to transfer the online page administrators to the Cybercrime Unit of the Public Security Directorate.The suspects will be referred to the judiciary to take legal action, he said, stressing continuation of these "qualitative" oversight operations and vowing "severe" measures against violators.