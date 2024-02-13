Azerbaijani Ministry Of Economy Publishes Growth Figures In Numerous Sectors

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Azerbaijan's GDP
grew by five percent and the non-oil GDP by 12.3 percent in January
2024, Trend reports.
The data of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy showed that in
the reporting month, value-added tax in the construction sector
grew by 66.9 percent, transportation and warehousing by 26.8
percent, the non-oil gas processing industry by 16.8 percent,
tourism and catering by 12.1 percent, and the information and
communication sector by 11.8 percent.
The economy of Azerbaijan registered a high level of investment
activity, the ministry noted.
“In January 2024, investment in fixed capital rose by 37.4
percent compared to the same period last year. The non-oil and gas
sector saw growth of 34.1 percent, which is a significant factor
propelling economic growth,” added the ministry.
Azerbaijan's GDP amounted to 9.1 billion manat ($5.3 billion) in
January this year and 123 billion manat ($72.35 billion) in 2023,
which is a growth of 1.1 percent.
