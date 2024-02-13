Saudi Arabia's Cabinet Calls For Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Feb 13 (KUNA) - Saudi Arabia's Cabinet stressed Tuesday the need to end the ongoing Israeli war in the Gaza Strip and remove obstacles impeding the entry of humanitarian aid into the Strip.

The Saudi Press Agency quoted a cabinet statement as saying that the cabinet underscored the need to take steps toward implementing the two-state solution and recognizing the State of Palestine within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. (end)

