State Department Announces 2023-2024 Fulbright Top Producing Institutions

Fulbright Top Producing Institution for having the highest number of candidates selected for the Fulbright U.S. Student and Fulbright U.S. Scholar Programs.

Fulbright Top Producing Institutions are grouped by Carnegie Classification, and represent the range of institutions engaging with the Fulbright Program and ensuring its broad impact on American communities across the country.



Lee Satterfield, Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs, commended the honorees: "Fulbright's 2023-24 Top Producing Institutions represent the diversity of America's higher education community. Dedicated administrators, faculty, and advisors support students and scholars to fulfill their potential and rise to address tomorrow's global challenges through the Fulbright Program. We congratulate them, and all the Fulbrighters who are making a positive impact across the world."

The institutions with the highest number of U.S. Scholars within their classification were California State Polytechnic University, Kirkwood Community College (Iowa), Middlebury College (Vermont), the Pennsylvania State University, Salem State University (Massachusetts), and Western Washington University. Oregon Health & Science University, and Chief Dull Knife College (Montana) were also recognized as top producers among special focus institutions and tribal colleges, respectively. Fulbright U.S. Scholars are faculty, researchers, administrators, and established professionals who teach or conduct research in affiliation with institutes abroad.

The institutions with the highest number of U.S. Students within their classification were Bowdoin College (Maine), Georgetown University (District of Columbia), the University of North Georgia, and the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (Illinois).

Fulbright U.S. Students are recent college graduates, graduate students, and early career professionals who participate in study/research exchanges or serve as English teaching assistants in local schools abroad.

Twelve institutions had the distinction of being a top producer of both Fulbright U.S. Students and U.S. Scholars: Arizona State University, Bowdoin College (Maine), the George Washington University (District of Columbia), Middlebury College (Vermont), North Carolina State University at Raleigh, Reed College (Oregon), Rollins College (Florida), School of the Art Institute of Chicago (Illinois), the University of Alabama, University of Maryland - College Park, University of Massachusetts - Amherst, and University of Southern California.

For more information and stories about the Fulbright Top Producing Institutions, and to view the full list of institutions, visit the Fulbright Top Producing Institutions website .

Since 1946, the Fulbright Program has provided over 400,000 talented and accomplished students, scholars, teachers, artists, and professionals of all backgrounds with the opportunity to study, teach, and conduct research abroad. Fulbrighters exchange ideas, build people-to-people connections, and work to address complex global challenges.

Fulbright is a program of the U.S. Department of State, with funding provided by the U.S. Government. Participating governments and host institutions, corporations, and foundations around the world also provide direct and indirect support.

