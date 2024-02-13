Farmers March: Delhi's Red Fort Temporarily Closed For Visitors, Says ASI Official

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The historic Red Fort complex has been temporarily closed for visitors due to security reasons, a senior ASI official said Tuesday, amid a massive deployment of police and paramilitary forces in central Delhi in view of the farmers' march.
The iconic Mughal-era monument, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in old Delhi, was“suddenly sealed” late Monday night“due to security reasons”, the official said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Heavy security has been deployed there since late last night.
“The Red Fort complex has been closed for visitors,” the official told PTI.
Asked when will the 17th-century monument will reopen, the senior official said,“it will be the call of security agencies”. Read Also No Content Available
Security in Delhi has been intensified with multi-layer barricades, concrete blocks, iron nails and walls of containers at border points to stop a 'Delhi Chalo' march of farmers from entering the national capital on Tuesday, after talks between farm leaders and the Centre remained inconclusive.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN13022024000215011059ID1107846337
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.