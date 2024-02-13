US firms emphasize cost cuts, technology investment

(MENAFN) Analysts from the US investment bank Morgan Stanley have observed a significant shift in focus among American companies towards discussing cost-cutting measures, aiming to reallocate funds for investments in emerging technologies. Led by Michelle Wilson, a team of experts at Morgan Stanley highlighted in their report that expressions related to "operational efficiency" featured prominently in US corporate earnings data during the recent reporting season. This trend underscores companies' emphasis on managing expenses while simultaneously directing investments towards technologies like artificial intelligence, seen as pivotal for enhancing productivity in the future.



The report points out a notable surge in industries engaging in discussions about operational efficiency and the adoption of artificial intelligence. Sectors actively involved in these conversations include software, professional services, healthcare, and financial services. Notable companies discussing efforts to improve operational efficiency during their earnings conferences include Pfizer Pharmaceuticals, BlackRock Financial Investment, and LAM Research Corp., a company specializing in designing, manufacturing, and marketing equipment for the semiconductor industry.



Bloomberg News Agency further highlights that the intensified focus on cost reduction coincides with companies' efforts to safeguard profit margins amidst expectations of a gradual economic slowdown in the United States. Investors are keenly watching for signs indicating a stabilization in the job market, which could pave the way for the US Federal Reserve to initiate interest rate reductions. However, current indicators suggest that the Federal Reserve is unlikely to commence rate reductions in the near future. This emphasis on cost-cutting measures and strategic technology investments reflects companies' proactive approach to navigate through economic uncertainties while positioning themselves for future growth and competitiveness in the market.

