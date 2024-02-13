RSA Conference Releases Initial 2024 Keynote Speaker Lineup

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

RSA ConferenceTM, the world's leading cybersecurity conferences and expositions, today announced its initial lineup of keynote speakers for its upcoming Conference, taking place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco from May 6-9, 2024. Speakers include Jen Easterly, Director, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Chris Nims, Executive Vice President and CISO, Capital One, and Emma Redmond, Associate General Counsel, Head of EU Data Protection, OpenAI, as well as dozens of prominent cybersecurity experts and innovators.

RSA Conference is where the industry convenes to participate in critical conversations about how to secure businesses, employees, and customers. Attendees will learn about the latest trends, master new skills, and listen to unique perspectives and inspiring real-life stories. As in previous years, the Conference will support two keynote stages, with the West Stage

featuring sponsor keynotes, panels and esteemed guest speakers, and the South Stage presenting highly coveted sessions from industry experts. Keynote stages open on Monday, May 6, 2024, and run through Thursday, May 9, 2024.

Dozens of prominent cybersecurity experts and innovators are slated to speak at RSA Conference 2024 from May 6-9.

"The Art of Possible is the theme for Conference this year and that's embodied throughout the lineup for our keynote program in 2024," said Linda Gray Martin, Senior Vice President, RSA Conference. "The evolution and progression that our keynote stage has undergone over the years to bring a diverse array of topics, speakers with dynamic backgrounds, captivating conversations and key takeaways for our attendees paints an all-encompassing picture of what's possible in the path ahead."

To accommodate those who would like to view and engage with content online, RSA Conference is offering an On Demand Pass, which provides individuals access to West Stage Keynote live streaming plus session content from the traditional tracks within four hours of a session running live at RSAC 2024. Sponsor keynote sessions and select guest keynotes will also be available on demand. For more information, please review the passes and rates page .

Initial keynote speakers at RSA Conference 2024 include:



Marene Allison, CEO, Marene Allison Consulting LLC

Sundhar Annamalai, President, AT&T Cybersecurity

Charles Blauner, President, Cyber Aegis

Erica R. Bomsey, Senior Vice President / Deputy General Counsel, Cybersecurity and Privacy, Leidos, Inc.

Adam Cohen, Senior Director & Associate General Counsel - Cybersecurity, Capital One

Barbara Cosgrove, VP, Chief Privacy Officer, Workday

Professor Brian Cox, Experimental Physicist

Stephen L. Davis, Inspector General, Department of the Air Force

Jen Easterly, Director, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

Dr. Boaz Gelbord, Senior Vice President and CSO, Akamai

Tom Gillis, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Security, Cisco

Garrett Graff, WIRED Contributing Editor and Director, Cyber Initiatives, The Aspen Institute

Renee Guttmann-Stark, Founder, CISOHIVE

J. Trevor Hughes, President & CEO, IAPP

Mikko Hypponen, Chief Research Officer, WithSecure

Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security Business

George Kurtz, CEO, CrowdStrike

Kevin Mandia, Mandiant CEO, Google Cloud

Angela Mauceri, Corporate Director and Assistant General Counsel for Cyber & Privacy, Northrop Grumman Corporation

Tim McKnight, EVP & CSO, Syn Ventures

Paul M. Nakasone, Former Director/Commander, National Security Agency/U.S. Cyber Command

Chris Nims, Executive Vice President & CISO, Capital One

Bryan Palma, CEO, Trellix

Jeetu Patel, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Security and Collaboration, Cisco

Matthew Radolec, Vice President, Incident Response + Cloud Operations, Varonis

Emma Redmond, Associate General Counsel, Head of EU Data Protection, OpenAI

Harold Rivas, CISO, Trellix

Phyllis Schneck, Vice President & CISO, Northrop Grumman Corporation

Bruce Schneier, Security Technologist, Researcher, and Lecturer, Harvard Kennedy School

Michael Sentonas, President, CrowdStrike

Kevin Skapinetz, Vice President of Strategy, IBM Security

Gary Steele, President and CEO, Splunk

The SANS Institute Panel:

Heather Mahalik Barnhart, DFIR Curriculum Lead, SANS Institute and Senior Director of Community Engagement, Cellebrite; Stephen Sims, Offensive Operations Curriculum Lead and Fellow, SANS Institute; Johannes Ullrich, Ph.D., Dean of Research, SANS Technology Institute College; Terrence Williams, SANS Certified Instructor, SANS Institute and Security Engineer II, Amazon Web Services; and Ed Skoudis, President, SANS Technology Institute College (Moderator)

Hugh Thompson, Executive Chairman and Program Committee Chair, RSA Conference Timothy J. White, Former Commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command and U.S. Tenth Fleet

