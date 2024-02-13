CTERA Is Recertified By U.S. Department Of Defense Approved Product List

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CTERA retains its status on list reinforcing its commitment to state-of-the-art governmental cybersecurity

New York, NY, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTERA , the leader in distributed cloud file services, today announced its successful recertification on the U.S. Department of Defense Information Network Approved Product List (DoDIN APL) . This designation continues CTERA's esteemed status as the only global file system vendor on this prestigious list. Since the company's initial certification in 2019, CTERA has consistently demonstrated its commitment to meeting the stringent cybersecurity and interoperability standards set by the Department of Defense (DoD).

The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) maintains the DoDIN APL process, which is a master list of products that have completed cybersecurity and interoperability certification. Products on this list are approved for deployment within the DoD's technology infrastructure, ensuring they meet the rigorous standards required for military use.

“This recertification underscores CTERA's dedication to providing secure and reliable data management solutions to military and government organizations,” said Emil Velasquez, Vice President of Federal Sales, CTERA.“CTERA's products have undergone extensive testing by the DoD to ensure compliance with the highest levels of security and operational requirements. Our achievement in maintaining our place on the DoDIN APL is a testament to CTERA's continuous innovation and adherence to stringent security protocols.”

CTERA has achieved significant milestones, showcasing its commitment to cutting-edge technology and cyber resiliency. It certifies interoperability for military IPv6 networks, offers a 100% on-premises installation with DoD Common Access Cards (CAC) authentication, and provides comprehensive audit logging features for military compliance. Additionally, CTERA has introduced industry-leading cyber resiliency capabilities, including CTERA Ransom Protect, CTERA Vault WORM compliance, and CTERA Fusion for secure unstructured data storage. These advancements solidify CTERA's position as a trusted provider of secure data solutions and have helped drive momentum in the federal market with deployments in agencies such as the US Navy, US Army, Department of Justice, and Veteran's Administration.

"We congratulate CTERA on its successful recertification of the only global file system on the U.S. Department of Defense Information Network Approved Product List (DoDIN APL),” said Rich Harper, Senior Technology Solution Architect, World Wide Technology.“This achievement highlights CTERA's unwavering commitment to delivering secure and reliable data management solutions to military and government organizations. As a channel partner, we recognize the significance of CTERA's continued presence on this list, showcasing their dedication to meeting the stringent cybersecurity and interoperability standards set by the Department of Defense.”

