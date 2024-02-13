Searchspring Announces Continued Investments In Service Excellence, Promotes Chantele Gibson To Chief Customer Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chantele Gibson, Chief Customer Officer

13-year industry vet to lead new initiatives tied to customer support and success

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Searchspring, the global leader in ecommerce site search, product merchandising, and ecommerce personalization, announced the promotion of long-time and 13-year Searchspring veteran, Chantele Gibson from Senior Vice President of Partnerships to Chief Customer Officer. The company has also made other significant leadership investments in the customer operations teams to support continued growth and excellence in service to our customers.In her new role, Gibson will oversee Searchspring's efforts to enhance the customer experience across the organization. Having led multiple departments at Searchspring - including Partnerships, Marketing, and Sales - Gibson has firsthand experience in understanding the challenges and opportunities merchants look to Searchspring to solve. This, along with her demonstrated ability to build lasting relationships with strategic partners, means Gibson is well-positioned to lead the company's customer-focused initiatives into the future."We are thrilled to promote Chantele to the role of Chief Customer Officer," said Alex Kombos, Chief Executive Officer at Searchspring. "Her passion for customer success and her proven track record make her the ideal leader to support our commitment to service excellence."“I'm excited to step into this role and embark on this journey, where every interaction is an opportunity to delight, every challenge an avenue for innovation, and every customer a valued partner in our quest for industry-leading service," said Gibson.In addition to Gibson's promotion, Searchspring is pleased to announce the appointment of three new heads of customer-facing departments: Arit Nsemo, Sr. Director of Customer Success; Braxton Clement, Sr. Director of Implementations; and Phil Thompson, Sr. Director of Customer Support. Combined, they bring 30+ years of experience in customer-supporting roles with companies like PowerReviews, Pressable, and SecureLink.These appointments underscore Searchspring's commitment to consistently providing unparalleled service and support to its valued customers, ensuring their needs are met and exceeded at every interaction."As we continue to grow and evolve, it's essential that we invest in our customers and ensure that they have the best possible experience with our products and services," said Kombos. "We are confident that Chantele, Arit, Braxton, and Phil will lead their respective teams with excellence and dedication. These investments underscore our commitment to providing unparalleled value to our customers and ensuring their success."About SearchspringSearchspring is the global leading ecommerce search and personalization platform that enables merchants with powerful, unique, proven product discovery and shopping experiences since 2007. Companies such as Chubbies, Arhaus, Mattel, Fabletics, Peet's Coffee, and SKIMS trust Searchspring to increase cart size, conversion, and repeat customers through enhanced search, merchandising, and personalization technology. Searchspring is a remote-first organization with offices globally including across the United States, Australia and Canada with headquarters in San Antonio. Learn more about Searchspring by visiting searchspring .Media ContactLara Compton, VP of Marketing...

