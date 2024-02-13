New Nonprofit Powerhouse PGS Launches, Serving Public-Benefit Organizations Across The U.S.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PGS leadership: Al Frisone (l) and Kirsten K. Hammann (r)

Principal Gift Solutions (PGS) is dedicated to empowering changemakers and helping organizations unlock potential and achieve transformative growth.

- Al Frisone, CEO and Senior Consultant

OAKLAND, CALIF., USA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Principal Gift Solutions (PGS), a nonprofit advancement consulting firm, has officially launched nationwide. Founded by established leaders in nonprofit fundraising, marketing, and communications, Al Frisone and Kirsten K. Hammann , PGS is dedicated to empowering changemakers and helping organizations unlock potential and achieve transformative growth.

With over 60 years of experience in the nonprofit sector, Frisone and Hammann recognized the need for a comprehensive and tailored approach to fundraising and organizational growth. By combining their expertise in constructing and managing effective advancement programs with their passion for empowering changemakers, Frisone and Hammann aim to help organizations reach their full potential and make a lasting impact in their communities.

Experienced Leadership

Al Frisone, CEO and Senior Consultant: Frisone brings decades of experience igniting charitable giving and propelling impactful organizations forward. His degrees in English and sports management (B.A., University of Rochester; M.S., Temple University) inform his strategic approach, honed through leadership roles at universities and his active volunteer work.

Kirsten Hammann, COO and Senior Consultant: Hammann has navigated the marketing communications world for nearly three decades, leveraging her expertise for good. Her background in English and psychology (B.A., Boston College) informs her career spanning prestigious institutions and entrepreneurial ventures. Hammann's commitment to social impact extends to volunteer service with organizations like Bay Area Women Against Rape and Plan International.

Customized Advancement Strategies

PGS collaborates with each client to create a unique plan aligned with their specific goals and mission, offering services such as:

. Campaign planning and management

. Prospect identification and research

. Donor pipeline assessment

. Principal gift donor relationship cultivation

. Case for support development

. Grant research and writing

. Corporate giving and partnerships

. Executive mentorship and coaching

Commitment to Client Success

"By immersing ourselves in client mission, people, and impact, we articulate a compelling vision and deliver game-changing results. We're not just mapmakers; we're fellow travelers, walking the path alongside our clients," says Frisone.

"We're passionate about partnering with inspiring organizations to translate their aspirations into tangible results," emphasizes Hammann. "Our highly customized plans seamlessly blend fundraising, communications, and innovative strategies to propel clients toward their vision, sustainably and efficiently – a key success factor for mission-driven organizations."

For media inquiries or to learn more about PGS and its services, visit principalgiftsolutions or call Kirsten Hammann at +1 617 249 3760.

###

Kirsten K. Hammann

Principal Gift Solutions LLC

+1 617-249-3760

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn