Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated With Unilend Finance

OKX Wallet now enables direct access to the Unilend Finance , the permissionless lending and borrowing platform for ERC20 tokens across multiple chains. The integration allows OKX Wallet users to seamlessly supply assets to Unilend's lending pools and borrow from available liquidity across Ethereum, Polygon, Binance Smart Chain and other chains in a decentralized manner.

Unilend uses a unique dual asset pool model that prevents assets in a specific lending pool from being impacted by price fluctuations in separate pools. This minimizes risk compared to single asset pool protocols. V2 upgrades also enable concentrated liquidations, debt NFTs and other features.

The integration makes Unilend's flexible, permissionless lending platform easily accessible to OKX Wallet users alongside existing DeFi protocol integrations. OKX Wallet continues expanding multi-chain DeFi access and usability.

