PASQAL Announces New Chairman, Deputy CEO And Creates New Divisions In Response To Rapid Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Former Amazon & Google Leader, Dr. Wasiq Bokhari, Joins PASQAL as Chairman of the Board as Company Continues to Scale

- Wasiq Bokhari, Chairman of PASQALPARIS, FRANCE, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PASQAL , a global leader in neutral atoms quantum computing, today announced organizational changes to meet accelerating market demand including the appointment of Wasiq Bokhari as chairman of its board of directors, the promotion of Loïc Henriet to Deputy CEO and the creation of separate hardware and software divisions.Appointment of Wasiq Bokhari to Chairman of the BoardWith over 20 years of entrepreneurial, investment and corporate experience, Bokhari has held leadership positions at top technology companies, most notably as Director/CEO of Strategic Initiatives at Amazon and as a General Manager at Google. Bokhari combines an exceptional track record in driving technological innovation with a strategic vision for the future of quantum computing, making him an ideal leader for PASQAL as it navigates the rapidly evolving and growing quantum landscape.In his new role, Bokhari will draw upon his wealth of experience in structuring and scaling successful innovative companies to enhance PASQAL's ambitious growth trajectory. His board role will focus on guiding business strategy and accelerating global interest in the company's neutral atom technology with sectors such as pharmaceuticals, energy, and finance.“PASQAL has made significant advancements in their technologies and has incredible momentum as we start 2024,” Bokhari said.“The quantum industry's potential is massive and PASQAL will be a driving force in the industry. I am looking forward to working together to create a global business.”New Structure for Integrated ApproachPASQAL is formalizing its structure with three new Divisions: Hardware, Software and Product. This organization will enable the company to offer customers full-stack cutting-edge solutions, combining hardware and software advances. Loïc Henriet will move from Chief Technology Officer to Deputy CEO and oversee those divisions in his new role. PASQAL leads the industry in commercialization and has demonstrated the importance of employing an integrated approach for industrial-grade quantum computing.“It's an honor to take on the responsibility of Deputy CEO after four and a half years with PASQAL,” Henriet said.“During my time as CTO, we established PASQAL as a leader in the delivery of state-of-the-art industrial quantum computing. The new organizational structure will enable us to guarantee the continuous incorporation of innovative solutions to our product offerings, while also providing more capacity.”As PASQAL grows its presence globally, the emphasis remains on providing scalable solutions in multiple industries via neutral atoms quantum computing. Neutral atoms offer advantages in terms of coherence and control compared to some other quantum computing approaches. PASQAL aims to develop and commercialize scalable quantum processors for various applications, such as machine learning, optimization, and cryptography.Georges Reymond, CEO of PASQAL commented,“PASQAL continues to be hyper-focused on delivering results for our clients and customers. We are poised to continue scaling with Wasiq and Loïc in key positions to drive the company forward. With the release of our latest technology roadmap coming soon, we believe 2024 will be a massive year for PASQAL and the quantum computing industry.”About PASQALPASQAL is a leading Quantum Computing company that builds quantum processors from ordered neutral atoms in 2D and 3D arrays to bring a practical quantum advantage to its customers and address real-world problems. PASQAL was founded in 2019, out of the Institut d'Optique, by Georges-Olivier Reymond, Christophe Jurczak; Professor Dr. Alain Aspect, Nobel Prize Laureate Physics, 2022; Dr. Antoine Browaeys and Dr. Thierry Lahaye. PASQAL has secured more than €140 million in financing to date. To learn more about PASQAL, visit

Luke Keding

HKA Marketing Communications

+1 315-575-4491

email us here