UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure reveals strategies to modernize EVs, stabilize global oil market

(MENAFN) Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has announced the government's initiatives aimed at modernizing the electric car infrastructure across the country. Speaking during the launch of the World Government Summit 2024, Al Mazrouei outlined the Ministry's efforts to enhance the electric car system by expanding the network of charging stations and forging new partnerships with leading international companies. These endeavors are expected to significantly boost the adoption of electric vehicles in the Emirates while concurrently mitigating carbon emissions in the transportation sector.



Highlighting the Ministry's objectives, Al Mazrouei emphasized the importance of establishing equitable pricing mechanisms and providing incentives to encourage private sector investment in the development of fast electric car charging infrastructure. These initiatives, he noted, are positioning the UAE among the global leaders in terms of providing robust infrastructure for rapid charging of electric vehicles, further solidifying the country's commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.



In addition to focusing on electric car modernization, Al Mazrouei shared insights into the UAE's stance on the global petroleum market amidst ongoing global changes. He reiterated the UAE's dedication to collaborating with its partners within the OPEC+ alliance to closely monitor market dynamics and formulate decisions aimed at ensuring the stability of the global oil market. Al Mazrouei underscored the multifaceted nature of the oil market, emphasizing the myriad factors, including geopolitical conditions, that influence its dynamics. Through strategic partnerships and a proactive approach, the UAE remains steadfast in its commitment to playing a pivotal role in maintaining equilibrium within the global oil industry.

MENAFN13022024000045015682ID1107844883