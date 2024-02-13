US State Secretary Discusses With Thai Counterpart Enhancing Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken stressed late Monday the need to strengthen cooperation with Thailand across a range of bilateral and global issues.

This came in a discussion Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken had with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara during their official visit to Washington, D.C., said spokesperson for the US Department of State Matthew Miller.

He emphasized the importance of strengthening security cooperation with Thailand in the Indo-Pacific region and increasing collaboration on trade and investment.

Secretary Blinken affirmed the United States' unwavering commitment to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) centrality and implementation of the US and ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

He made note that the two sides spoke about the importance of democracy, the protection of human rights, and the need to ensure that all citizens can freely participate in the political process.

Secretary Blinken also discussed regional and global issues, including efforts with Thailand and ASEAN to address the worsening crisis in Burma.

They emphasized the urgent need to expand humanitarian assistance to displaced people in Burma and in the region and urged the regime to pursue inclusive dialogue among all stakeholders, release all those unjustly detained, end the violence, and put Burma back on a path to democratic civilian governance. (end)

amm













MENAFN13022024000071011013ID1107844768