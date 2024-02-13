(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai's Health Insurance System sees significant boost with 21.68 billion transactions in 2023









An official report by the Dubai Health Authority for the year 2023 has revealed a significant leap in the healthcare insurance system in Dubai, with transactions totaling 21.68 billion dirhams through the electronic insurance portal.

Approximately 4.47 million individuals benefit from the healthcare insurance umbrella in Dubai, a marked increase from 100,000 insurance claims in 2012 to over 3 million monthly claims in 2023. Al Ketbi stated that the authority is keen on enhancing Dubai's healthcare welfare.





Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 12, 2024: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) recently highlighted the strength of Dubai's healthcare insurance system, which is considered to be one of the most advanced integrated healthcare insurance systems in the world.

Dubai's Health Insurance Corporation highlighted that the value of transactions processed through the electronic healthcare insurance portal in 2023 exceeded 21.68 billion dirhams, with individual contributions reaching over 1.1 billion dirhams.

The report also revealed that 4.47 million individuals benefit from the healthcare insurance umbrella in Dubai, with access to over 12,280 diverse and comprehensive insurance packages for all members of the society.

Furthermore, the report outlined the significant developments within Dubai's healthcare insurance system in 2023, with a total of 143.32 million transactions received and over 44.1 million insurance claims processed through the electronic portal. This represents a substantial increase from 3.67 million monthly claims in 2023, compared to just 100,000 monthly claims in 2012.

The report also indicated that the number of electronic medical prescriptions exceeded 18.05 million in 2023, and that 8,894 health service providers, 71 insurance and claims management companies operate in the health sector.

Commenting on the significant leap achieved by the Dubai Health Authority in the healthcare insurance system, His Excellency Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, stated:“Dubai has achieved a global standard across various fields, including the dynamic and evolving healthcare sector and we aspire to fulfill the vision of the Emirate and provide our community with access to the highest quality of specialised care.”

He emphasised that the well-being enjoyed by Dubai's diverse population necessitated the introduction and implementation of advanced healthcare to meet society's needs and enhance quality of life. He affirmed that the healthcare insurance system established by the authority, utilising state-of-the-art technologies, digital equipment, and AI management, is a crucial pillar in building a world-class healthcare model and a key international indicator of competitiveness. Furthermore, it ensures health security and a renewed quality of life for Dubai's residents.

Al Ketbi added: 'The Dubai Health Authority is dedicated to enhancing Dubai's healthcare initiatives and fulfilling its aspirations for health welfare. The authority continues its developmental efforts in both the healthcare insurance system and the healthcare sector in general, aiming to position Dubai at the forefront of the international health landscape.'