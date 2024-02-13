(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Nat Geo Explorer Will Offer Free Conferences in Costa Rica ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube
Home Travel Lifestyle More
Digital Nomads Real Estate Health Science & Tech Education Entertainment Environment Featured Event Events Money Spiritual Things to Do Top Local Destinations World News TCRN
Search
Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube Paypal
Home Travel
Travel Wellness Tourism: What It Is and What Are Its Characteristics Travel Costa Rica Consolidates Its Tourism Plan as a“State Policy” and Places Sustainability as a“Necessity” Travel Increasing Airline Connectivity Between Costa Rica and the Rest of the World Travel Personal Safety Tips When Traveling To Latin America Travel Tamarindo Maintains its Leadership as a Tourist and Commercial Destination in Guanacaste Lifestyle
Culture & Lifestyle Tips for Expats Moving Abroad With a Lot of Their“Stuff”: The Most Efficient Way of Achieving This Culture & Lifestyle Seven Japanese Techniques to Overcome Laziness: Kaizen Method, Hansei, Nemawashiand More Culture & Lifestyle Limon and its Colorful Afro-Caribbean Cultural Festivities Culture & Lifestyle What Makes the Beach so Romantic World News María Paula Loría was an Outstanding Instrumentalist of the Sphinx Organization of the United States More
Digital Nomads Real Estate Health Science & Tech Education Entertainment Environment Featured Event Events Money Spiritual Things to Do Top Local Destinations World News TCRN
More Search Local News Updated: February 12, 2024 Nat Geo Explorer Will Offer Free Conferences in Costa Rica
Topics will be the power of photography and the English language
By TCRN STAFF February 12, 2024140 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_81{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_81{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadCulture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF - February 12, 2024Tips for Expats Moving Abroad With a Lot of Their“Stuff”: The Most Efficient Way of Achieving This Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF - February 12, 2024Seven Japanese Techniques to Overcome Laziness: Kaizen Method, Hansei, Nemawashiand More World News TCRN STAFF - February 12, 2024World Conference Debates Brazil's Proposal on Tobacco Waste TCRN STAFF Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!
Ricardo Azarcoya, the first Latin American explorer of the National Geographic Society, will offer two free talks in Costa Rica will share his experience and knowledge on the topics“The Power of Photography and the“Magic of a Story in Learning the English Language.”The conferences will be given on February 16 and 17, at 4:00 pm and 11:00 am, respectively, at the Costa Rican North American Cultural Center, in San Pedro. A unique and enriching talk
“National Geographic Learning and the Costa Rican North American Cultural Center work together to enrich the English teaching and learning experience . On this occasion, we are very pleased to welcome Ricardo Azarcoya to Costa Rica and to offer this unique and enriching talk to our community,” said Gabriel Valverde, executive director of the Costa Rican North American Cultural Center. Capturing unique stories
Azarcoya is known for his work visually capturing unique stories from around the world 2016 he received support from the National Geographic Society to carry out the first visual, vertical and scientific exploration of Sótano del Barro, the second largest peak in the world, located in Mexico story about this expedition has been published in more than 12 countries.-
>At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel @resonanceCR
- Advertisement - SourceMelissa Gonzalez ViaBeleida Delgado
MENAFN13022024000216011060ID1107844308
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.