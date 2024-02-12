Khasawneh, World Bank Group President Discusses Partnership

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputising for His Majesty King Abdullah, Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Sunday received World Bank Group President Ajay Banga for discussions over the Kingdom's public sector modernisation plan and cooperation with the international financial institution.

During the meeting, Khasawneh underlined the "solid" partnership with the World Bank, saying Jordan is looking forward to enhanced cooperation with the global lender to achieve economic recovery and sustainable economic growth, according to a government statement.

Khasawneh also reviewed the government's economic and public sector modernisation plans, explaining that the technical support from the World Bank has had an immense contribution to implementing structural economic reforms, the statement said.



The premier also said that "the overall economic indicators were going well until October 7 with economic growth expected to reach 2.8 per cent. But the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip has had its impact on the economic sectors, especially on tourism".

"Despite all of that, we are working relentlessly to overcome such consequences and move ahead steadily with our economic and development plans."

For his part, Banga underlined the strategic partnership with Jordan and commended the reforms the Kingdom is implementing in all fields, the statement said.