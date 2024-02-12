Ukrnafta Preparing To Drill Three Exploratory Wells In Western Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrnafta PJSC has started preparations to drill three exploratory wells in western Ukraine, having the total projected production rate of about 80 tonnes per day.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrnafta PJSC CEO Serhii Koretskyi on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Now, the site is being prepared before drilling works, which will start approximately in March. The works will be carried out consistently, depending on the drilling outcomes of the previous wells,” Koretskyi wrote.

In his words, the depth values of the wells will range from 1,102 meters to 1,211 meters. The total initial production rate of three wells is expected to be about 80 tonnes per day.

According to Koretskyi, the above works are carried out in partnership with Navigator LLC, a contractor selected via auction in the Prozorro public e-procurement system.

A reminder that, in January 2024, Ukrnafta PJSC produced 21.08 thousand tonnes of oil and condensate and 100.91 million cubic meters of natural gas, which is 0.2% and 8.3% respectively higher compared to the same period last year.