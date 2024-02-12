Global Increase In Dental Ailments Escalates Demand For Infection Control Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

The global dental infections control market is projected to experience substantial growth over the forecast period 2023-2033. Moreover, the market value for 2022 was $1.21 billion and is expected to reach $2.44 billion by 2033, growing at a

CAGR of 6.59 % during the forecast period.

This growth can be attributed to the rising prevalence of dental problems, along with the increasing government-backed initiatives promoting hygiene, technological advancements, and modernization of equipment. The market includes various consumables and single-use products and equipment for preventing infections in dental settings.

Impact Analysis:

The global dental infections control market has exerted a significant impact on the dental industry, fundamentally reshaping standards and practices within oral healthcare. Heightened awareness of infection risks has spurred an increased demand for advanced control solutions, influencing both product development and procedural protocols in dental settings. Stringent regulatory requirements and an escalating emphasis on patient safety have compelled dental practitioners and facilities to invest in innovative infection control technologies and procedures.

In essence, the global dental infections control market has not just supported but catalyzed numerous breakthroughs in infection control and prevention. Its influence continues to grow as the methods become more refined and accessible, promising even more revolutionary findings in the future.

Consumables and Single-Use Products to Dominate the Global Dental Infections Control Market (by Offering)

Based on offering, the consumables and single-use products segment dominated the global dental infections control market in FY2022. The consumables and single-use segment constitute the prevalent offering type owing to their widespread use in almost all applications related to the global dental infections control market. Due to the increasing utilization of equipment for infection control in the market, it is anticipated that this segment will continue to witness significant growth in the coming years.

Dental Hospitals and Clinics Segment to Hold its Dominance in the Global Dental Infections Control Market (by End User)

Based on end user, the dental hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the global dental infections control market in FY2022. Dental infection control is a rapidly growing field of dentistry that uses equipment, consumables, and single-use products for infection control and prevention.

Japan dominated the Asia-Pacific market in 2022, with a share of 29.51%. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.64% during the forecast period 2023-2033. The dental infections control market in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is witnessing significant growth, driven by various factors, including increasing demand for the aging population with increasing healthcare needs. This demographic shift would drive demand for dental infections control procedures.

The economic growth in countries such as China and India is resulting in increased healthcare spending. Patients are increasingly seeking high-quality medical care, including dental infections control services. This presents substantial opportunities for market expansion. Furthermore, technological advancement and adoption are on the rise.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Controlling dental infections involves the systematic implementation of measures and protocols aimed at preventing, managing, and mitigating the spread of infections within dental care settings. This includes stringent adherence to sterilization procedures, the utilization of effective disinfectants, and the maintenance of a hygienic environment to ensure the highest standards of infection prevention and control in dental practices.

The dental infections control market consists of consumables and single-use products and equipment for the management and control of various infections in the dental practice. The dental infections control market includes equipment such as cleaning monitors, ultrasonic cleaning units, and sterilization equipment. It also includes consumables and single-use products, such as cleaning and sterilization products, unit water-line cleaning management products, and saliva ejectors.

Some of the prominent companies in this market are:



3M

Steris, Plc

Dentsply Sirona, Inc

Envista Holding Corporation

3D Dental

Getinge AB

Air Techniques, Inc.

BMS Dental

Young Innovations, Inc.

COLTENE Group

Owens & Minor Inc.

GC Corporation

ASA Dental

A-dec, Inc Tuttnauer



Key Topics Covered:

1 Dental Infections Control Market: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment- Dental Infections Control Market

1.1.1 Rise in Adoption of Advanced Sterilization Technologies

1.1.2 Shift Towards Single-Use Disposable Products

1.1.3 Integration of Digital Solutions and IoT

1.2 Market Footprint and Growth Potential, $ Billion, 2022-2033

1.3 R&D Review of the Dental Infections Control Market

1.4 Regulatory Landscape of the Dental Infections Control Market

1.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Dental Infections Control Market

1.6 Emerging Technology Assessment of the Dental Infections Control Market

1.7 Product Benchmarking of the Dental Infections Control Market

1.7 Market Dynamics Overview

2 Global Dental Infections Control Market (By Offering)

2.1 Offering Segmentation

2.2 Offering Summary

2.3 Consumables and Single-Use Products

2.3.1 Cleaning and Sterilization Products

2.3.2 Unit Water-Line Cleaning Management Products

2.3.3 Saliva Ejectors

2.3.3 Others

2.4 Equipment's

2.4.1 Cleaning Monitors

2.4.2 Ultrasonic Cleaning Units

2.4.3 Sterilization Equipment

3 Global Dental Infections Control Market (By End User)

3.1 End User Segmentation

3.2 End User Summary

3.3 Dental Hospitals and Clinics

3.4 Dental Academic and Research Institutions

3.5 Dental Laboratories

4 Region

5 Markets - Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Landscape

5.2 Company Profile

