London's Apollo Art Auctions To Host Feb. 15 Online-Only Sale Of Fine Chinese And Islamic Art

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pair of Chinese cloisonne enamel moonflasks with dragon-form handles, Qing Dynasty, Jiaqing Period (circa 1796-1799 AD). Motif of peonies set against leaves. Size: 380mm x 280mm (15in x 11in). Starting bid: £3,000 ($3,815)

Monumental pair of Japanese Satsuma vases, dating from the Meiji Period (1868-1912), features classical gilded motifs. Approximate size of each: 950-970mm high x 350-350mm wide. Starting bid: £2,000 ($2,540)

Chinese famille rose jar decorated with large phoenix and peonies, Qing Dynasty, Qianlong Period (1735-1796 AD), Size 460 x 380mm (18 x 15in). Starting bid: £1,000 ($1,270)

Beautiful silver-inlaid bronze mortar and pestle set, circa 1100-1200 AD. Provenance: Private London family collection. Starting bid: £1,500 ($1,905)

Featured: Stunning Chinese Qing Dynasty cloisonne moonflasks from Jiaqing Period, circa 1796-1799

- Dr. Ivan Bonchev, Director, Apollo Art AuctionsLONDON, U.K., February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On Thursday, Feb. 15, Apollo Art Auctions will host a professionally curated 192-lot online-only sale of fine Chinese and Islamic art. Of particular note is the selection of exquisite Chinese and Japanese porcelain and art ranging from Qing Empire productions to those of the 20th century. The diverse range of intricately painted porcelain captures the essence of central genres of Asian art that have been celebrated for centuries all over the world.Auction highlights include an exceptional pair of Chinese Jiaqing Period (circa 1796-1799 AD) cloisonne enamel moonflasks . Each vessel stands 380mm (15in) high, has dragon-form handles and is richly decorated with an array of peonies. The elegant duo has been assigned an opening bid of £3,000 ($3,815).A monumental pair of Japanese Satsuma vases dating from the Meiji Period (1868-1912) features classical gilded motifs. The hefty vessels are decorated with scenes of courtiers, scholars and attendants. Each vase stands 950-970mm high x 350-350mm wide (approx. 37 x 13 wide). They have a total weight of 42 (93lbs 11oz). Bidding for the pair will open at £2,000 ($2,539).With masterful decorations of a phoenix and peonies – a combination that represents the epitome of prosperity and well-being in Chinese culture – a large Chinese famille rose porcelain jar was created during the Qianlong Period of the Qing Dynasty, 1735-1796 AD. It measures 460 x 380mm (18 x 15in) and has been assigned an opening bid of £1,000 ($1,270).Additionally, the auction's impressive Islamic section includes early works in pottery, glass and bronze, e.g., Nishapur, Saljuk, Safavid, and many others. A superb Seljuk (Turco-Persian) silver-inlaid bronze mortar and pestle, of a type that would have been used in kitchens, apothecaries and medical facilities, dates to circa 1100-1200 AD. The set comes with provenance from a private London family collection and has a starting bid of £1,500 ($1,905).Apollo Art Auctions' Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024 Fine Chinese & Islamic Art auction, an online-only event with bidding through LiveAuctioneers, will commence at 8am US Eastern time/1pm GMT. Apollo Art Auctions accepts payments in GBP, USD and EUR; and ships worldwide. All packing is handled in-house by white-glove professionals. Questions: call +44 7424 994167 or email .... Visit Apollo Art Auctions online at# # #

Dr. Ivan Bonchev

Apollo Art Auctions

+44 7424 994167

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Other