Rheinmetall To Increase Ammunition Production, Including For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Rheinmetall is beginning to build a new ammunition factory in Unterluss, Lower Saxony.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and many other politicians took part in a groundbreaking ceremony for the new plant on Monday, February 12, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

In his speech, Scholz called this day "a special day for the security of the whole of Europe."

The scope of the project and the speed with which it is implemented are impressive, the chancellor said.

Scholz emphasized the importance of independence in the issue of arms production. Before the "epochal changes" launched by Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, too little thought was given to this, and the Bundeswehr's reserves were almost empty. Now it became clear that it is necessary to produce a lot and make many orders. With the help of the new factory, Germany can guarantee the long-term supply of ammunition for its own needs and the needs of its partners in Europe.

The production capacity of the future factory, which should start operating as early as next year, will be 200,000 artillery rounds per year (100,000 in the first year). In the future, the plant will produce up to 1,900 tonnes of hexane explosives and, if necessary, other components for the production of munitions each year. In addition, the factory will produce rocket engines and, if necessary, warheads, such as those required for Germany's planned rocket artillery project. Eventually, the factory will also produce Puma tanks.

Investments in the enterprise, according to the company, will reach about EUR 300 million, and about 500 new jobs will be created.

"To secure Germany's strategic sovereignty in the large-caliber ammunition domain, we're creating a national production facility that sets new standards and will primarily meet the needs of the German Bundeswehr," CEO Armin Papperger said.

According to him, in this way, another European center for the production of artillery ammunition is being created, which will be a significant contribution to the defense capability of Germany and its NATO partners.

In addition, Germany will be able to increase ammunition supplies to Ukraine.

Photo: dpa