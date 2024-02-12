President Of Italian Republic Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. President of the
Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella has sent a congratulatory letter
to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the
occasion of his confident victory in the extraordinary presidential
election, Trend reports.
