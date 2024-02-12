               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Central Bank Of Azerbaijan Holds Meeting With Fintech Association


2/12/2024 8:08:59 AM

Read more

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) held a meeting with the representatives of the Azerbaijan Fintech Association, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by Taleh Kazimov, the Governor of CBA, on his official X account.

The post reads that during the meeting, a presentation was delivered focusing on global economic trends, in particular inflation, the domestic macroeconomic situation, and the monetary condition, as well as the balance of payments and the foreign exchange market situation.

Meeting participants also exchanged their views on the results of the previous year, the activities of organisations represented in the fintech ecosystem, the formation of the innovative payments ecosystem, and the expansion of cashless payments.

