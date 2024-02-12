Central Bank Of Azerbaijan Holds Meeting With Fintech Association

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) held a meeting with the
representatives of the Azerbaijan Fintech Association, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by Taleh
Kazimov, the Governor of CBA, on his official X account.
The post reads that during the meeting, a presentation was
delivered focusing on global economic trends, in particular
inflation, the domestic macroeconomic situation, and the monetary
condition, as well as the balance of payments and the foreign
exchange market situation.
Meeting participants also exchanged their views on the results
of the previous year, the activities of organisations represented
in the fintech ecosystem, the formation of the innovative payments
ecosystem, and the expansion of cashless payments.
