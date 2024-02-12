Guerrillas Sneak Into Airfield In Yeysk, Which Russia Uses For Strikes Against Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian guerrillas from the ATES movement carried out a series of actions at the Yeysk airfield in Russia.

According to Ukrinform, the ATESh guerrilla movement reported this on Telegram .

<script async src=" data-telegram-post="atesh_ua/3495" data-width="100%"></script>

"Our agents performed a set of actions in Yeysk. First of all, we conducted a reconnaissance of the airfield, which is one of the strategically important objects, as it is used by the occupiers to attack the territory of Ukraine. We found out the exact number of aircraft and the location of missile weapons depots. All the information was passed on to the Ukrainian Defense Forces," the statement said.

Members of the movement also distributed leaflets in the city with a message for pilots who fly on these ships.

Two Russian missile carriers on combat duty offcoast

"ATES is expanding its activities and calls on pilots to cooperate. Together we will stop this war," the ATES movement emphasized.

As reported, Ukrainian guerrillas conducted a comprehensive reconnaissance of the Saki airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea.