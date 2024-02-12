Asia Pacific Male Grooming Products Market 2023-2028, Size, Share, Growth, Key Players, And Report

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)
The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Asia Pacific Male Grooming Products Market :
Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028 ,“ offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights into the market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
The Asia Pacific male grooming products market size reached US$ 13.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 19.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during 2023-2028.
Asia Pacific Male Grooming Products Market Overview:
Male grooming products encompass a wide array of personal care items specifically designed for men to enhance their appearance, hygiene, and overall grooming routine. Traditionally, male grooming products have included basic items such as shaving cream, aftershave, and deodorant. With the changing societal norms and an increasing focus on self-care and wellness, the market for male grooming products has expanded significantly to include a diverse range of offerings catering to various needs and preferences. These products are designed to provide a smooth and comfortable shaving experience while minimizing irritation and ingrown hairs. These may include facial cleansers, moisturizers, exfoliants, and anti-aging treatments formulated to address issues such as acne, dryness, and sun damage.
Asia Pacific Male Grooming Products Market Trends:
The changing societal norms and growing perceptions of masculinity is driving the market in Asia Pacific. As grooming becomes more normalized and integrated into daily routines, the demand for male-specific skincare, haircare, and grooming products is on the rise. Moreover, the influence of social media, celebrity endorsements, and grooming trends from Western countries has played a significant role in shaping consumer preferences and driving demand for male grooming products in the Asia Pacific region.
Men are increasingly exposed to grooming trends and product recommendations through social media platforms, leading to greater awareness and experimentation with different grooming products. Furthermore, the growing availability and accessibility of male grooming products through online channels and brick-and-mortar stores have contributed to the market growth.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product:
Male Toiletries Electric Products After Shave Lotions Others
Breakup by Price Range:
Mass Products Premium Products
Breakup by Distribution Channel :
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Pharmacy Stores Online Stores Others
Breakup by Country:
China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
Key highlights of the Report:
