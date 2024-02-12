UK labor party considers banning sale of energy drinks to people under 16

(MENAFN) The Labor Party in the UK is reportedly considering implementing a ban on the sale of energy drinks to individuals under the age of 16 if it assumes power, according to information obtained by a UK-based news agency. The proposal has been put forward for inclusion in the party's election manifesto, reflecting growing concerns regarding the health risks posed to young people by these high-caffeine products.



Recent studies, including one commissioned by the government, indicate that up to a third of children in the UK consume at least one energy drink every week, with boys being particularly frequent consumers. These beverages often contain significantly higher levels of caffeine and sugar compared to a standard cup of coffee, raising apprehensions about their impact on youth health.



While some supermarkets have voluntarily ceased selling energy drinks to individuals under 16, these products remain readily available in smaller shops and vending machines. Researchers emphasize that mounting evidence underscores the adverse effects of energy drinks on both mental and physical well-being, particularly among young consumers. Of particular concern is how these beverages are marketed to adolescents.



A recent review of 57 studies involving over a million children across 21 countries revealed a link between energy drink consumption and heightened stress, anxiety, diminished academic performance, and even an elevated risk of suicide. These findings underscore the urgency of implementing measures to restrict access to energy drinks among underage individuals, highlighting the need for comprehensive policies to safeguard youth health and well-being.

