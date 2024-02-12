Canon Student Development Programme 2024 To Open For Entries This Month

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



Up to 100 students to receive mentorship from industry experts representing established news agencies and news publications, as well as Canon Ambassadors ( );

A shortlist of 25 students will be invited to take part in a four-day workshop in Girona, including a visit to Visa pour l'Image, where they can form new connections with professionals and peers;

Applications are being accepted between 12th February and 7th March to students across Europe, Middle East and Africai.

Canon Europe announces the call for entries for the eighth edition of the Canon Student Development Programme (CSDP), a prestigious annual programme designed to help aspiring photojournalists advance their careers. The industry-leading initiative offers access and exposure to experienced professionals from the photographic community and the opportunity to attend key industry events.

CSDP has established itself as an invaluable springboard to the next generation of photojournalists. Former alumni have gone on to work for reputable news agencies and internationally renowned publications and continued to build successful careers. 2022 alumni Mohamed Mahdy (b. 1996), whose work focusses on the hidden and often unseen communities in Egypt, has won a main prize at the 2023 World Press Photo awards in the Open Format category. Fellow alumni Alexandra Corcode (b. 2000) has been selected for the 2023 Tom Stoddard Award for Excellence with her intimate portrayal of loneliness and abandonment amongst the elderly generation in her home country of Romania. Finalists of the 2023 programme, Ebrahim Alipoor and Fatma Fahmy, have both been selected for the 2024 VII Mentor program, run by VII Academy.

The 2024 edition is open to students and internsi residing and studying in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, with applications running from February 12th until March 7th. A limited number of spaces will also be available to talent endorsed by industry professionals. Submissions will be judged by a panel of editors from Getty Images, Reuters Pictures, AFP and EPA who will decide on the initial cohort of the region's most promising young storytellers.

One-to-one mentorships

The selected students will be partnered up with one of the programme's expert mentors, with the aim to discuss their current work and longer-term career aspirations in dedicated one-to-one sessions. Virtual reviews throughout summer will help refine their new project proposal and current portfolio – with a particular focus on exploring different editing options and ways to further strengthen narrative skills and develop authorial signatures.

Canon Ambassador and photojournalist, Brent Stirton said,“This is a unique programme to meet and spend time with curators, editors and photographers – a real investment into the future of photography. Stats show that only a fraction of those who study photography survive in the profession long term, and I know that it will make a profound difference for those selected. Growing up in South Africa, there was no way that I could've accessed some of the best editors and photographers in the world when I was starting out, much less borrowing some of the best gear out there.”

Girona workshop and Visa pour l'Image in Perpignan, France

In September, up to 25 students will be invited to a four-day Canon workshop in a grand Catalan farmhouse in Girona, Spain, concluding with a final night's stay at the Visa pour l'Image international photojournalism festival in Perpignan, France.

The workshop will offer an intimate forum to exchange ideas and build relationships with renowned professionals from the world of photography. Group portfolio reviews offer a rich learning opportunity for students and a chance to both critique the work of their fellow peers, as well as receive professional feedback on their own.

Aside from taking in the key exhibitions and evening screenings during Visa pour l'Image, students will also have the opportunity to participate in additional portfolio reviews and further expand their network.

To apply to be a part of the 2024 Canon Student Development Programme or view the entry criteria, please visit:



